Dog is shot when Pender County Sheriff’s Office responds to welfare check
By WECT Staff | August 20, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 7:27 PM

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - During a welfare check at a residence on Wolfe Run Road in Burgaw on Saturday, August 15, at around 10:30 p.m., a deputy with the Pender County Sheriff’s office shot and killed a dog.

Pender County Sheriff Alan W. Cutler confirmed, “A deputy did intentionally discharge his firearm, resulting in the death of a K-9 owned by the resident.”

The deputies attempted to render medical care for the dog and contacted a veterinarian for assistance.

On Wednesday night, the dog’s owner, Bruce Benson, posted on Facebook that the dog was his best friend and was like a son to him.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

