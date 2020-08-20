Columbus County confirms two positive cases of COVID-19 at two different schools

“We can control exposure in our schools, and keep our staff and our children safe but we cannot do it alone,” she wrote. “In both cases this week, members of the immediate family had reason to believe that one or more members of the family were positive. Instead of quarantining everyone in the home while waiting for the results, the infected persons came on campus. While asymptomatic at the time of entering the school, their later positive diagnosis means that all who came in close contact must be quarantined. This could have been prevented if those who suspected they were positive would have quarantined themselves and/or their family.”