Carolina Beach meetings focus on future development, lake clean-up

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - People took advantage of great weather Thursday night for two separate but related meetings about the future of Carolina Beach.
City Council members participated in two separate discussions held by the lake about the future of the area and the cleanliness of the lake.
The process of revamping the town’s CAMA (Coastal Area Management Act) Land Use Plan is nearly complete after more than two years. Thursday’s meeting was one of the last opportunities for public input.
This plan is required by the state and has been since the 1970s. It’s overseen by a planning firm.
The plan is about the long-term and it looks 20 to 30 years into the future. They are typically evaluated every 5-10 years. Carolina Beach’s was last updated in 2007.
Major concerns include stormwater and flooding, particularly around Carolina Beach Lake and along Canal Drive, as well as parking, particularly in the summer. Concerns have also been expressed over the appearance of Lake Park Boulevard and the possibility of larger developments taking away from the quaint beach town feel of the area.
“This is a community plan on how they want to see their community developed in the future, so that is one of the number one goals of the plan is to get the community input and that’s really what drives the plan,” said Planning and Development Director Jeremy Hardison.
Growth outpacing infrastructure is also a concern, as it is in much of southeastern North Carolina.
The plan provides more than a dozen goals to address these concerns and others.
Comments can still be made to the planning department.
You can find the full CAMA report here.
The second meeting was held by a group of citizens hoping to improve Carolina Beach Lake.
They’re petitioning council to create a committee regarding wetland and wildlife habitat improvements.”
A change.org petition gained over 500 signatures in support.
“I love my town,” said one organizer, Virginia Holman. “I don’t think Carolina Beach always gets the love that it deserves. We have a lot of wonderful wildlife in this lake. It’s a natural lake, as well as an important storm water area and it needs to function as both and it can function as both, and I want to see it lovelier and healthier.”
They've already found community partners who are promising funding and are looking for local support and volunteers to move forward.
