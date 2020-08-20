Boil advisory issued for portion of Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Lake Waccamaw due to a leaking water main on Canal Cove Road.
“This advisory is issued from 2600 Canal Cove to the end of Waccamaw Shores,” town officials said in a news release. “It does not include the Wooded Acres Subdivision.”
During the boil water advisory, affected customers are asked to use bottled water or to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.