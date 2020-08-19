89-year-old woman dies in wreck in Wilmington

“An 89-year-old female operating a BMW with a 93-year-old male passenger started to make a left turn from Southerland Ave. onto Wrightsville Ave. and pulled in front of a GMC Yukon which was travelling west on Wrightsville. The driver of the BMW suffered critical internal injuries and was transported to NHRMC wear she passed away a short time later. The 93-year-old male suffered multiple broken ribs and is still hospitalized,” according to police.