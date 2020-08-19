Students with special needs face extraordinary challenges learning virtually

“This cannot in any way replace face-to-face instruction. There’s just no way for, especially our students with special needs, that this is going to be their appropriate learning. And for many, we can’t find appropriate learning for them right now, because we don’t have an opportunity to send our staff in to support them accessing their materials and utilizing the coaching and the prompting and behavior supports, implementing those re-enforcers immediately, or really kind of functionally arranging the materials, so it works best for the skills we’re teaching the student at that time,” Varnum said. “So, honestly, right now, this is about making it as best we can, making it as quality as we can, and then for many of our students, coming up with a contingency plan for how we’re going to attempt to recover some lost ground.”