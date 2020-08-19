‘Seems less lively for sure:’ UNCW marks first day of classes amid coronavirus pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s first day of class looked a little different this year.
Campus buildings are now ‘one way,’ with dedicated entrance and exit points, many classes are online and everyone is required to wear a mask.
The few classes that were scheduled to meet in person had fewer students able to register and physical distancing guidelines. Even seasoned staff members say they didn’t know what to expect going into the classroom this semester.
“Having done this a decade you get nervous before the first day of class; it’s a nervous excitement and anticipation and every semester is always different but this semester is going to be a ride,” said History professor David Houpt.
While most students are excited to see their friends and be back in their element, concerns about the spread of the coronavirus are certainly on everyone’s minds.
“At UNC Chapel Hill, I heard they already closed down and moved to online because they had so many cases,” said student Dustin Van Praet.
UNCW student Taylor Parker says she was nervous to attend her class that requires students to meet in person, but the university’s health guidelines have helped her feel safe.
“I was a little bit nervous, but once I got there pretty much everyone was social distancing, everyone had a mask on you know. We were even—we were a smaller class so we had extra space so we put a desk space between you and the next person, so it felt pretty comfortable,” said Taylor Parker.
Parker says more than anything, she’s happy to be back. This fall is full of adjustments, though: Parker says she still misses her normal cycle of getting up, going to class and meeting up with classmates at the library or eating lunch.
“That rhythm of class was taken away, so that makes it a little bit harder to study; but hopefully in the next couple of weeks, I’m confident I’ll get it down,” added Parker.
While many echo the sentiment that campus doesn’t feel the same this fall, faculty like Houpt say he’s committed to making sure his students have the closest thing they can have to a normal college experience.
“I want it to be a place where students can also feel comfortable talking about what’s going on. I think college is hard academically and emotionally and I know there’s resources for students on campus, but I also want it to be a place where they can come for that,” said Houpt. “The biggest goal is to finish the semester healthy—I mean to not spread a virus—that’s what it comes down to.”
Professor Houpt is quick to point out we’re in the middle of making history; engaging with young people and giving them space to talk about the unprecedented times we’re living in is more important than ever before.
“This is a teaching moment. Whether we like it or not, it forces us to think about things in new ways; some of them are uncomfortable and the only way forward is to seize the opportunity,” added Houpt.
Despite the concerns about the virus, students are largely optimistic about the year to come.
