Requests for absentee ballots in North Carolina nearing 300,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - With less than three months remaining before the 2020 General Election, nearly 300,000 requests for absentee ballots have been received by county election boards across North Carolina.
According to the State Board of Elections, as of August 18, 2020, which is 77 days until the election, county boards have received at least 295,959 requests for absentee mail-in ballots. By comparison, on August 23, 2016, 77 days before the last presidential election, election boards in North Carolina had received 26,906 requests for absentee ballots.
Here’s how the requests break down by party through August, 18, 2020:
2020 Absentee Ballot Requests
Constitution - 51
Democratic - 156,960
Green - 113
Libertarian - 693
Republican - 44,867
Unaffiliated - 93,275
Grand Total - 295,959
2016 Absentee Ballot Requests
Democratic - 9,953
Libertarian - 87
Republican - 9,643
Unaffiliated - 7,223
Grand Total - 26,906
The State Board of Elections data shows that as of August 19, 2020, requests into county election boards in southeastern North Carolina broke down this way:
Bladen County - 387
Brunswick County – 3,382
Columbus County – 501
New Hanover County – 12,622
Pender County – 1,046
The State Board of Elections had also released an improved North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form, which features a cleaner design and improved accessibility for all voters.
“This new form is more user friendly and one of many steps we have taken to make voting simpler for North Carolinians in the era of COVID-19,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections said in an email news release. “Whether by mail or in-person, we want folks to vote in the manner they’re most comfortable with this fall.”
For more on absentee by mail voting ahead of the November General Elections click here.
