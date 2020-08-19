Requests for absentee ballots in North Carolina nearing 300,000

SBOE also releases improved request form for absentee ballots

Requests for absentee ballots in North Carolina nearing 300,000
With less than three months remaining before the 2020 General Election, nearly 300,000 requests for absentee ballots have been received by county election boards across North Carolina. (Source: WBTV)
By Jon Evans | August 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 7:53 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - With less than three months remaining before the 2020 General Election, nearly 300,000 requests for absentee ballots have been received by county election boards across North Carolina.

According to the State Board of Elections, as of August 18, 2020, which is 77 days until the election, county boards have received at least 295,959 requests for absentee mail-in ballots. By comparison, on August 23, 2016, 77 days before the last presidential election, election boards in North Carolina had received 26,906 requests for absentee ballots.

Here’s how the requests break down by party through August, 18, 2020:

2020 Absentee Ballot Requests

Constitution - 51

Democratic - 156,960

Green - 113

Libertarian - 693

Republican - 44,867

Unaffiliated - 93,275

Grand Total - 295,959

2016 Absentee Ballot Requests

Democratic - 9,953

Libertarian - 87

Republican - 9,643

Unaffiliated - 7,223

Grand Total - 26,906  

The State Board of Elections data shows that as of August 19, 2020, requests into county election boards in southeastern North Carolina broke down this way:

Bladen County - 387

Brunswick County – 3,382

Columbus County – 501

New Hanover County – 12,622

Pender County – 1,046

The State Board of Elections had also released an improved North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form, which features a cleaner design and improved accessibility for all voters.

“This new form is more user friendly and one of many steps we have taken to make voting simpler for North Carolinians in the era of COVID-19,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections said in an email news release. “Whether by mail or in-person, we want folks to vote in the manner they’re most comfortable with this fall.”

For more on absentee by mail voting ahead of the November General Elections click here.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.