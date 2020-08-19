Organizers cancel annual St. Stanislaus Polish Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The polka music won’t play this year at the 2020 St. Stanislaus Polish Festival in Castle Hayne. The event is canceled due to the coronavirus.
Organizers called it a “difficult decision but the safety of those attending and the safety of our parishioners who work the festival is utmost importance to us.”
The Polish Festival, an annual event that usually takes place on the first Saturday in November, attracts thousands from the region.
“If you’ve been to our festivals, you know that there is no possible way to social distance,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post.
The event is the church’s largest fundraiser of the year.
It has only been canceled once before, following Hurricane Florence in 2018.
The church plans to have a frozen food sale beginning of December for those that long for the food served at the festival. The date for that has not been determined.
