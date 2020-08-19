‘Operation Shocker’ nets guns, cash, narcotics, prescription drugs; 5 arrested

Bernard Scott, 38, of Tabor City, was given a $305,000 bond on the following charges: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance (4 counts), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, trafficking opium/heroin (3 counts), and possession of drug paraphernalia.