‘Operation Shocker’ nets guns, cash, narcotics, prescription drugs; 5 arrested

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County drug investigation yielded five arrests, thousands of dollars in cash, handguns, narcotics, and hundreds of prescription medications, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation — named Operation Shocker — began after the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints of drug activity in the Iron Hill community, including Clyde Norris Road and Jamaica Queens Lane.
During the investigation, undercover agents made controlled purchases of illegal narcotics from Keith Donterrior Smith, 38, at his home on Jamaica Queens Lane.
On Aug. 14, the sheriff’s office’s Vice-Narcotics Unit and SWAT team, along with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the home.
Investigators seized the following items:
- Two handguns
- $23,470 in cash
- 44 grams of cocaine
- 217 dosage units of Alprazolam
- 261 dosage units of Buprenorphine
- 30 dosage units of Diazepam
- 1,002 grams of marijuana
- 825 dosage units of Oxycodone
- 42 dosage units of Amphetamines
- 144 dosage units of Methadone
- 135 dosage units of Oxymorphone
- 13 dosage units of Atropine Sulfate
- 24.4 grams of heroin
- Packaging materials including a set of scales
Smith was given a $305,000 bond on the following charges: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance (5 counts), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (4 counts), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule V controlled substance, trafficking opium/heroin, trafficking cocaine
Bernard Scott, 38, of Tabor City, was given a $305,000 bond on the following charges: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance (4 counts), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, trafficking opium/heroin (3 counts), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelly Jamar McClure, 37, of Chadbourn, was given a $20,000 bond on the following charges: Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule V controlled substance.
Russell Bay Fairley Jr., 33, of Tabor City, was given a $1,000 bond for resisting a public officer.
Bradley Williams was also arrested on an outstanding federal indictment from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The specifics of the indictment weren’t immediately available.
