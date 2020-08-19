New Hanover County to consider requiring face masks inside public facilities

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday is expected to consider a resolution that, if passed, would require employees and the public to wear face masks in all county and municipal buildings.
Though the resolution is worded to incorporate the four municipalities in New Hanover County – Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Kure Beach – each municipal government must consent to its terms.
The resolution comes as New Hanover County approaches 3,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the county’s 2,902 confirmed cases (count as of Wednesday morning), an estimated 2,277 have recovered.
The requirement would follow the same guidelines laid out in the state’s executive order regarding face coverings, meaning the same exceptions to the mask mandate would still apply.
The item is under the consent agenda for the board’s meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday.
