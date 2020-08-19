Man who fell asleep on train tracks unharmed after train rolls right over him

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tragedy was avoided Tuesday night after a man, apparently intoxicated, fell asleep on the train tracks in Wilmington. Miraculously, a train rolled right over him leaving him completely unharmed.
Wilmington police confirmed they responded to a call near Greenfield Street and Front Street on Tuesday night regarding the situation.
The man, who has not been named, was asleep on the train tracks when a train approached. He was intoxicated enough that the sound of the train was not enough to rouse him and the train passed over him without injury, according to police.
The man was transported to the hospital due to his level of intoxication.
