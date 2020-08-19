First Alert Forecast: chances for thunderstorms and tropical storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Expect seasonably steamy sunny spells to trade places with scattered showers and storms across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Torrential downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, and rogue waterspouts may accompany some storm cells. Temperatures ought to park in the 70s in times of rain but, apart from any showers, middle and upper 80s are attainable.
In the tropics, two systems warrant continued attention. First, wave “Invest 97-L” may develop near Jamaica late this week. Wave “Invest 98-L” is farther east and messy but carries a high development chance. Computer models will struggle to track these systems until they organize, so neither system poses a definable threat right now. However, steering wind patterns are generally troubling for the United States and your First Alert Weather Team will monitor them closely.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App! Thanks so much for trusting your First Alert Weather Team, especially as the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season nears.
