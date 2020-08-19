First Alert Forecast: chances for thunderstorms and tropical storms

In the tropics, two systems warrant continued attention. First, wave “Invest 97-L” may develop near Jamaica late this week. Wave “Invest 98-L” is farther east and messy but carries a high development chance. Computer models will struggle to track these systems until they organize, so neither system poses a definable threat right now. However, steering wind patterns are generally troubling for the United States and your First Alert Weather Team will monitor them closely.