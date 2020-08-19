Brunswick County Schools announces change to meal program

“Beginning Sept. 1, the USDA will require documentation to account for meals provided for pickup, including student name and student ID number,” BCS stated in a news release. " The new curbside student meal pickup will begin Sept. 1. There is no costs for student meals, but parents/guardians must preorder via the link below. Orders will be for a five-day frozen meal package to be picked up once a week for three weeks (9/1 through 9/18).