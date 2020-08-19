Brunswick County Schools announces change to meal program

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools’ current curbside student summer meal program will change over to National School Breakfast and Lunch beginning Sept. 1.
“Beginning Sept. 1, the USDA will require documentation to account for meals provided for pickup, including student name and student ID number,” BCS stated in a news release. " The new curbside student meal pickup will begin Sept. 1. There is no costs for student meals, but parents/guardians must preorder via the link below. Orders will be for a five-day frozen meal package to be picked up once a week for three weeks (9/1 through 9/18).
“Once we begin the A/B alternating day plan on Sept. 21, a new process will be put in place for remote learning days (those details still being finalized.)”
Orders can be placed here. You also can call 910-253-1092 to complete an order form.
Options for Curbside Weekly Meal Pickup Locations, Days and Times:
NBHS: 114 Scorpion Drive Leland
*Tuesday 11:00am - 1:00pm (Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15)
*Wednesday 4:00pm - 6:00pm (Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Sept. 16)
*Thursday 11:0am - 1:00pm (Sept. 3, Sept. 10, Sept. 17)
WBHS: 550 Whiteville Road Shallotte
*Tuesday 11:00am - 1:00pm (Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15)
*Wednesday 4:00pm - 6:00pm (Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Sept. 16)
*Thursday 11:0am - 1:00pm (Sept. 3, Sept. 10, Sept. 17)
SBHS: 280 Cougar Drive, BSL Southport
*Tuesday 11:00am - 1:00pm (Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15)
*Wednesday 4:00pm - 6:00pm (Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Sept. 16)
*Thursday 11:0am - 1:00pm (Sept. 3, Sept. 10, Sept. 17)
