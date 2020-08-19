Bladenboro man sentenced on firearm charge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro man, Devin Antonio Manuel, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Manuel was the third suspect to be sentenced in connection with a daytime burglary that took place on April 5, 2018. On that date, three men and a male juvenile burglarized a home in Bladenboro, North Carolina and stole many items including a safe that contained firearms.
On August 27, 2019, accomplice, Charles Smith, was sentenced to 21 months in prison. The other suspect, Jaden Davis, was sentenced to 13 months in prison on October 8, 2019 for his involvement.
An anonymous tip led police to one of the firearms that resulted in Davis’s arrest and GPS data from a car connected Smith to the crime. Forensics identified latent fingerprints belonging to Manuel on the stolen gun safe that was found in a field.
This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program created to reduce violent crime by bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve.
