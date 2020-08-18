Wilmington man sentenced to 80 months in prison on drug, firearm charges

Wilmington man sentenced to 80 months in prison on drug, firearm charges
Tysuan Nash, 31, was sentenced to 80 months Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and a quantity of heroin and possession of a firearm. (Source: Gray News, file)
By WECT Staff | August 18, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 3:41 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison as a result of a drug trafficking case.

Tysuan Nash, 31, was sentenced to 80 months Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and a quantity of heroin and possession of a firearm. 

According to court documents and information provided in court, Nash was stopped by a New Hanover County deputy for a traffic violation on Sept. 15, 2017.

“Nash had an outstanding order for arrest,” a news release from the Department of Justice states. “During a search of the car, law enforcement found a quantity of crack cocaine, $2,565 and a loaded .38 caliber handgun. Nash was arrested and was released.”

On Nov. 7, 2017, narcotics detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office made a controlled purchase of heroin and crack from Nash, who was subsequently arrested during a traffic stop. A .380 caliber handgun, two clips of heroin, almost three ounces of crack and $536, which included buy money from the earlier controlled purchase, were found in his possession.

“Detectives learned that Nash had been receiving 9 ounces of cocaine at a time that he was cooking into crack cocaine,” the new release states.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.