Wilmington man sentenced to 80 months in prison on drug, firearm charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison as a result of a drug trafficking case.
Tysuan Nash, 31, was sentenced to 80 months Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and a quantity of heroin and possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and information provided in court, Nash was stopped by a New Hanover County deputy for a traffic violation on Sept. 15, 2017.
“Nash had an outstanding order for arrest,” a news release from the Department of Justice states. “During a search of the car, law enforcement found a quantity of crack cocaine, $2,565 and a loaded .38 caliber handgun. Nash was arrested and was released.”
On Nov. 7, 2017, narcotics detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office made a controlled purchase of heroin and crack from Nash, who was subsequently arrested during a traffic stop. A .380 caliber handgun, two clips of heroin, almost three ounces of crack and $536, which included buy money from the earlier controlled purchase, were found in his possession.
“Detectives learned that Nash had been receiving 9 ounces of cocaine at a time that he was cooking into crack cocaine,” the new release states.
