UNCW requests apartment complexes to report students who violate mass gathering guidelines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW’s Office of the Dean of Students sent an email to several apartment complexes around the campus.
The university asks to be notified if the property cites any UNCW student that hosts a party with more guests than allowed under the governor’s current executive order.
UNCW says in the email that any violation will be reviewed by the university and could result in the student being charged with violating UNCW’s Code of Student Life.
Students say while the email may have crossed the line when it comes to their privacy, they realize the reason for the request.
“It feels a bit invasive,” said UNCW student Meredith Templeton. “But I understand where they’re coming from, they are trying to keep everyone safe.”
“I feel like I’m an adult separate to the university,” added UNCW student Kayla Mulley. A lot of people who live here aren’t even students. And it’s my responsibility to be safe.”
When asked about the email, the Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students Dr. Mike Walker released this statement:
“UNCW cannot require local apartment complexes and landlords to provide the university this information. However, in the spirit of attempting to keep our students, their peers, and the broader community safe, we have simply requested that they share information with us if it includes a violation of the Governor’s Executive Order 155. This will enable the university to help further educate our students on the importance of safe behaviors which are critical to exhibit at this time. UNCW has forged excellent relationships with local apartments and we are confident, because they also care about the safety of their tenants, that they will match our efforts to help keep their tenants safe.”
Students told us they understand they have a responsibility to help keep a healthy and safe learning environment.
“Everyone just needs to step up,” said Templeton. “And take our safety into our own hands. We’ve got to get through this. I’m excited to be on campus I just hope we stay.”
We contacted several apartment complexes around the city and asked them if they would be reporting violations to the university and none chose to comment.
As of Monday, only 10 of UNCW’s 150 quarantine spaces are being used; each one of those is for travel-related quarantine.
