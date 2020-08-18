Residence at center of NC State COVID-19 cluster hosted party 2 weeks ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An off-campus residence that hosted a gathering around two weeks ago is the site of a COVID-19 cluster, N.C. State University announced Tuesday.
The residence is located in the 2700 block of Clark Avenue, which is two blocks north of the N.C. State campus.
The University said reports show a party or gathering on or around Aug. 6.
“It is unclear how many were present at the event, but anyone who attended should follow up with their personal healthcare provider or Student Health Services,” N.C. State said in a release.
Several of those who have tested positive from this cluster have been identified and some are N.C. State students.
“Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone known to have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” N.C. State said.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location.
Earlier Tuesday, the University said 41 students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 11 and Aug. 17. It is not clear if the cluster from Clark Avenue is included in those numbers.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.