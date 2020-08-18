Remembering Chunky Huse: Wilmington film community mourns movie industry icon

“Chunky with Mike Satrazemis, Jock Brandis and myself started up Cine Partners here in Wilmington in 1993,” said John Ferguson, who knew Huse for over 40 years. “Chunky being the forever gypsy on the look out for a deal. He calls us from Scotland where he was working on the feature Rob Roy. He says ‚‘Hey mates, I’m using this great camera crane here -- it’s amazingly light and fast. We should look into it. It could be a money maker.’ To make a long story short, Cine Partners became the North American distributor for the Giraffe Crane System from Capetown, South Africa, which helped revolutionize aerial shooting. He was always looking for the next deal.”