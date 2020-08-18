Oak Island lifts mandatory evacuation; some short-term rental restrictions in place

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island has lifted its mandatory evacuation but there still are some short-term rental restrictions in place.
On Tuesday, town officials announced that short-term rentals are discounted in the following areas until further notice:
- Beach Drive from SE 58th Street to the west end of the island
- Pelican, Dolphin and Kings Lynn Drive west of SE 40th Street (including side streets connecting to them)
“The areas listed above are still limited access,” town officials said in a news release. “Residents may resume occupancy in those areas. Contractors and property managers must have an access permit issued by Development Services to work on properties. The curfew is still in place in this area from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
“The beach is still closed west of SE 40th Street.”
