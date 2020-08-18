NHC property tax bills arriving soon

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As property taxes are due September 1, 2020, the New Hanover County Tax Department has begun mailing real estate property tax bills.
Property owners should have received their tax bills by the middle of August; for residents of the City of Wilmington and the towns of Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Kure Beach, the bills will also include municipality taxes.
The county tax rate of 55.5 cents per $100 remains the same for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and the fire services tax rate in the unincorporated county remains at 7.75 cents per $100.
“The Tax Office is always willing to help taxpayers meet their tax obligations, and that is why numerous payment options are offered with a lot of flexibility,” said New Hanover County Tax Administrator Allison Snell. “We want to help residents avoid having to pay interest on taxes, so we ask that you reach out to us before taxes become delinquent on January 5, so we can set up alternate payment arrangements.”
Tax bills can be paid online or by mail in four installments between September 1, 2020 and January 5, 2021; payments can also be placed in outdoor drop-boxes located at both New Hanover County Government Center’s entrances.
Property owners who have escrow taxes will receive a courtesy notice and should verify their taxes are paid with their mortgage company.
Contact the Tax Department at (910) 798-7300 or visit Tax.NHCgov.com for more details.
