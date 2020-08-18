NC attorney general joins multi-state lawsuit over Postal Service changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein said his office is joining a coalition of states that will file a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service over operational changes to mail delivery that were causing widespread delays and threatening mail-in voting for the upcoming November election.
The multistate lawsuit, which will be filed later this week, seeks to immediately reverse the USPS’ actions and “guarantee safeguards and standards for election mail.”
“The Postal Service is the definition of an essential service,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “People depend on the Postal Service’s timely delivery to operate their small businesses, get their prescriptions, and receive mail in rural areas. And in this pandemic, it is a necessary way for people’s voices to be heard by voting. In North Carolina, people have requested mail-in ballots in record numbers for our upcoming elections. To my fellow North Carolinians: Know that you can vote safely, your vote will count, and the results will reflect our collective will. I will do everything in my power to protect the Postal Service, stop the president from undermining our democracy, and ensure North Carolinians’ votes are counted.”
Shortly before Stein’s announcement, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”
A spokeswoman for Stein said while the AG is pleased with DeJoy’s announcement, he intends to move forward with the lawsuit to “ensure that the promises are kept and are comprehensive.”
The lawsuit will assert that the Postal Service unlawfully implemented widespread changes to mail service nationwide. Stein said the coalition of attorneys general will also assert that the Postal Service acted outside of its authority to implement the changes to the postal system and did not follow the proper procedures required by federal law.
“Changes at the Postal Service that cause a nationwide impact in mail service must be submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission. The commission then evaluates the proposal through a procedure that includes public notice and comment. The Postal Service’s sudden and unilateral changes to the nature of postal services deprived the states of their procedural right to comment on such changes prior to implementation as established by federal law. Changes also impede states’ efforts to conduct free and fair elections, a right and authority granted to them by the Constitution,” Stein stated in a news release.
