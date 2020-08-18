NC attorney general joins multi-state lawsuit over Postal Service changes

“The Postal Service is the definition of an essential service,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “People depend on the Postal Service’s timely delivery to operate their small businesses, get their prescriptions, and receive mail in rural areas. And in this pandemic, it is a necessary way for people’s voices to be heard by voting. In North Carolina, people have requested mail-in ballots in record numbers for our upcoming elections. To my fellow North Carolinians: Know that you can vote safely, your vote will count, and the results will reflect our collective will. I will do everything in my power to protect the Postal Service, stop the president from undermining our democracy, and ensure North Carolinians’ votes are counted.”