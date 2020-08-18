Town of Leland set to approve combined $600,000+ for lawsuit settlement and final judgement for alleged ‘unlawful fees’

“On September 7, 2018, Plantation Building of Wilmington, Inc. filed a complaint in Brunswick County Superior Court alleging that the Town unlawfully charged and collected “Impact Fees” and “Capacity Fees” in violation of North Carolina law through the claim period of September 7, 2015 through June 30, 2018. They subsequently amended the complaint with leave of court to assert a rational nexus claim under the equal protection and substantive due process clauses of the North Carolina Constitution. Upon receipt of both the original complaint and amended complaint, the Town timely responded, raising multiple justifications and defenses to its collection of Capacity Fees. Further, the Town argued the fees were used for lawful contemporaneous debt service and various water and sewer projects that were constructed in the Town during the relevant period,” according to the Town Council’s agenda which is set to be discussed on Thursday.