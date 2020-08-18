Free tutoring available to students through New Hanover County Libraries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Public Libraries are open, once again, with limited capacity.
If you stop by any branch, you’ll notice social distancing requirements, masks, and time limits, in an effort to keep you as safe as possible.
“We want people to know, we care about this environment,” said director Paige Owens. “We’re masked and ready and ask that you do the same.”
The library also has programs in place to keep you not only safe, but sane.
“I know the online learning curve can be overwhelming sometimes,” said Owens. “Please contact us because it’s likely there is more we can do that you don’t know about.”
The library has a host of COVID-19 educational resources for students, staff and parents. It also has a link to five free tutoring sessions a week for your child that’s absolutely free.
“We don’t want to be secret. We want the word to get out,” said librarian James Rider. “I’ve used it with my son, it’s been a great help, the way they teach math nowadays, I’m totally lost.”
Thousands of New Hanover County school children are starting the new year sitting in front of their home computer. They are able to access many of the library’s resources without physically having a library card.
“Children have access to all of our library resources, both print and on line, using their student ID number,” said Owens. “So what the kids call their lunch number, that gives them access to our full array of resources.”
Nevaeh Cruz is a 10th grader who’s still outside the library on the concrete. It’s her home away from home now that’s school started. She’s using the library has her internet hotspot. She doesn’t have access to it at home.
“It is what it is,” said Cruz. “I’m just working hard to get the work done I need to get done.”
Cruz did not know about many of the library’s services. Now that she does, she’s hoping things get a whole lot easier.
“I didn’t know this until you told me,” said Cruz. “This is going to help me a lot because sometimes the teacher doesn’t explain it all the way.”
The New Hanover County Library still is offering curbsite pick-up. The new library hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed on weekends.
For a link of the resources available to students, click here.
“There are many things we can do to help support you and educate you and your child at this time,” said Owens. “We’re want people to know we’re here and ready to help.”
