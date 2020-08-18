First Alert Forecast: summery storms locally, areas to watch in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking in! After a brief and refreshing rain reprieve Monday, your First Alert Forecast features a return to the traditional August scattered shower and storm pattern. Rain chances for the Cape Fear Region include 50% Wednesday through Saturday, and 30% Sunday through Tuesday. All the while, temperatures are likely to remain seasonable: expect sticky 80s to, at most, lower 90s by day and muggy 70s for nights and early mornings.