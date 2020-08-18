First Alert Forecast: stormier at home and in the tropics, too...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking in! After a brief and refreshing rain reprieve Monday, your First Alert Forecast features a return to the traditional August scattered shower and storm pattern. Rain chances for the Cape Fear Region include 30% Tuesday, 50% Wednesday through Saturday, and 30% Sunday and Monday. All the while, temperatures are likely to remain seasonable: expect sticky 80s to, at most, lower 90s by day and muggy 70s for nights and early mornings.
In the tropics, two low pressure waves warrant attention. Wave “Invest 97-L” sponsors medium development odds near Jamaica late this week. Wave “Invest 98-L” is farther east and messy but carries a high development chance. Computer models will struggle to track these systems until they organize and, thus, neither system poses a definable threat right now. However, steering wind patterns are generally troubling for North America, so your First Alert Weather Team will monitor them closely.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
