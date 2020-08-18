COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher wants sketchbooks for students to reflect on these unprecedented times

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The school year has started the same it ended for New Hanover County students. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most students are beginning the school year learning from home.
It’s because of these unprecedented times that Liza Saunders, an art teacher at Porter’s Neck Elementary is hoping to get sketch journals for her fifth grade students. She’s asking for donations on the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.
“It’s called Sketch and Writing Journals: A Creative Place to Reflect,” Saunders says about her project. “I’m passionate about getting these sketchbooks to my students--a place where they can dream and draw, especially in a year unlike any other.”
Saunders got the idea from the book The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron where the goal is to uncover inner creativity.
Saunders still needs about $500 to reach her goal. Once that happens, Donors Choose will purchase the sketch journals and deliver them to the school. Then, Saunders says, they will likely be distributed to parents in a drive-thru at the school.
"With Donors Choose, I can get materials and resources that the children might not be able to go out and find themselves," she says. "You know they can't be sharing resources right now either, trying to keep those germs to themselves, and this is something that would be individualized for that student."
