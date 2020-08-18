WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington leaders voted 5-2 to approve a sign saying “Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now” for downtown Wilmington.
After a heated discussion, the two dissenting votes came from Charlie Rivenbark and Neil Anderson.
Council member Charlie Rivenbark reiterated his opinion that endorsing the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter” is divisive and racist.
Council member Kevin Spears, who helped bring this matter forward, expressed his frustration saying he feels “everything but the kitchen sink” has been thrown at the effort.
