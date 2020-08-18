4 arrested in Columbus County narcotics investigations

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Four people were arrested following separate narcotics investigations in Columbus County.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, an investigation into the illegal distribution of controlled substances in the Bolton community led to a search warrant being executed at a home in the 6300 block of Old Lake Road on Aug. 14.
Investigators seized an undisclosed amount of marijuana and meth, plastic baggies, a smoking pipe, Xanax tablets, a set of digital scales, and seven firearms.
Barbara Lynn Sessions, 42, was given a $7,500 bond on the following charges: possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trenton Shairod Allen, 23, was given a $6,500 bond on the following charges: possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Additionally, the news release states that community complaints led narcotics detectives to conduct “saturation” patrols along Baldwin Road in Columbus County.
On Aug. 8, a vehicle driven by Michael Dewayne Mitchell, 34, of Clarkton, was stopped by investigators near Rico and Jenkins roads. Detectives found Mitchell was in possession of a schedule III controlled substance, 11.7 grams of crack cocaine, an undisclosed amount of marijuana, plastic baggies, digital scales with white powder residue, and a concealed .40 caliber handgun and 12-gauge pump shotgun.
Mitchell was given a $12,000 bond on the following charges: simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle to keep/sell a controlled substance, and an infraction for a rear lamp violation.
Also on Aug. 8, detectives stopped Terrance Omar Shipman, 32, of Whiteville, near Green Elkins and Baldwin roads. Shipman told detectives he had no guns, however, they could see a gun inside the vehicle, the release stated. After Shipman exited the car, detectives found ecstasy (MDMA) tablets in his seat.
Shipman was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance. He was given a $5,000.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asks if you see illegal narcotics activity in your neighborhood to call 910-642-6551.
