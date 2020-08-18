After a previous early closure in 2019, recreational flounder season opens for 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flounder season is now open in North Carolina waters after the state previously closed the fishing season in 2019 to recreational and charter fishing. The 2020 season started on Sunday and will run until Sept. 30, according to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.
The previous moratorium placed on collecting flounder came after the state announced the need to reduce the harvest of the species to allow for re-population
“In August 2019 the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission adopted Amendment 2 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. The plan established the framework for a 62% reduction in southern flounder harvest (compared to 2017) in North Carolina for 2019 and a 72% reduction in harvest beginning in 2020 to be achieved through various management measures, including recreational and commercial season closures,” according to the Division.
Last year’s early season closure was due to species being overfished.
“Reductions in harvest are required because a 2019 South Atlantic Southern Flounder Stock Assessment found that southern flounder is overfished and overfishing is occurring throughout the region (North Carolina through the eastern coast of Florida). Overfished means the population is too small. Overfishing means the removal rate is too high,” according to the Divison.
The minimum size limit for flounders remains at 15 inches total length and the creel limit (maximum daily allowance) is four fish per person, per day during the open recreational season.
“Recreational fishermen using gill nets with a Recreational Commercial Gear License may set nets only when both the commercial and recreational seasons are open (Sept. 15 to Sept. 30 in the Northern Management Area, which includes Albemarle, Roanoke, and Croatan sounds and their tributaries). Recreational size and creel limits apply,” according to the Division.
