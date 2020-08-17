Protesters speak out against Brunswick County Commissioner Mike Forte

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Protesters tried to make their voices heard at the Brunswick County Commissioners meeting Monday night.
Residents angry about the comments commissioner Mike Forte posted on Facebook back on June 10 regarding events that have taken place since the death of George Floyd.
Protesters booed Forte as he entered the Brunswick County Government Complex and brought signs inside the meeting room showing their displeasure toward Forte.
“At a minimum he should be willing to apologize for the words he said, said Brunswick County resident Vedla Bell. “We all say things at times that we don’t realize how they’re going to be received. So now that he’s been made aware, I’d like to see at a minimum he apologizes to the people that may have been hurt by his words.”
“It was an appalling thing for him to have done,” added resident Teddy Altreuter. “And, I’m very annoyed that the rest of the board did not stand up to him and condemn it.”
Brunswick County NAACP president Carl Parker presented each commissioner with a letter to sign to publicly oppose what Forte posted.
“The letter is for them to stand up and condemn what he is said,” Parker said. “Take a stand. We don’t believe what Mike Forte has said.”
While some have called for the board to remove Forte, Chairman Frank Williams said there are a limited number of reasons to remove a sitting county commissioner. A comment considered by some to be offensive is not on the list.
“We are all human and we are all going to have our moments when we say and do things,” said Williams. “I’m sure there are things that I have posted he wishes I hadn’t posted. And that’s a two-way street. He’s accountable to the voters and voters only and they can have their say when he’s on the ballot.”
When asked if he wanted to comment on the protests against his social media post, Commissioner Forte declined.
