Porters Neck Elementary marks the end of a successful first day of virtual school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students across New Hanover County observed the first day of school this year from the safety of their homes.
“I had envisioned myself in the front of the school, in the carpool line greeting kids as they were coming in and the harsh reality is that’s not what we were able to focus on,” said Porters Neck Elementary School Principal Douglas Massengill. “Elementary school is a tough time, there’s a lot of transitions that occur with that, with kindergartners coming in for the first time, which is tough. I was wondering what the zoom calls are going to look like? What does this one to one live stuff look like with a kinder who’s never had face to face contact with a teacher?”
Staff at Porters Neck Elementary School say they never imagined they’d be opening the school for the first time without their students, but Monday morning still felt exciting as students logged into their Zoom meetings with their classmates and teachers.
“They were excited, engaged, happy to just be having their first day of kindergarten. Didn’t seem to bother them it was over Zoom,” said kindergarten teacher Shannon Keding. “Kids just seem to rise to the expectation and they’re adjusting to it better than the adults. It will take us some time to get used to everything but were all on this journey together and were all learning together.”
Teachers say the abrupt shift to online learning this spring made them feel more prepared to be teaching virtually this fall. Keding said it felt good to be back in her classroom teaching Monday, even if the desks were empty.
“I want this to be as a close to a great normal kindergarten experience as we can make it so I guess my goal is to try to make that happen and get as creative as I have to be,” said Keding.
Teachers have been working for months now to be ready to connect with their students. Kindergarten teachers at Porters Neck Elementary have been able to still incorporate movement and music into their lessons and even let kids talk and wave to their friends on Zoom before getting down to work each morning so they still feel connected to one another. Students can still participate in show and tell, scavenger hunts and play ‘Simon Says,’ they just have to remember to do new tasks like mute and unmute their computer microphones during discussions.
“We’re working just as hard if not harder than as if it was face to face... putting sweat and tears and energy into making this as smooth and exciting and fun as possible,” said another kindergarten teacher, Michelle Crowell.
While the day started with a mix of emotions, teachers all agree it went much better than anticipated.
“Its bittersweet because there’s no kids in the building, our class is not in here and it’s nerve-racking because we’re doing it via zoom and there’s so many things that can go wrong-- glitches, you know ‘we can’t hear you,’ ‘we can’t see you.’ You’re anxious but you’re also excited. Excited to get to school, get going. It’s just been a long time but it’s nice. There’s definitely a buzz in the air today,” said kindergarten teacher Meg Pelletier.
While the hallways were absent of little voices and tiny feet walking to recess and lunch, principal Douglas Massengill says they’re committed to making sure no student suffers from the lack of face to face instruction.
“One of the things that we’re gonna focus on most intently is ensuring that this lost instructional time does not lead to a lost generation and that’s what I’m telling my folks here. This is literally life and death for what we’re doing and we can’t afford to let these students have gaps as they’re going into grade levels and matriculating through their K-12 journey and it’s that important and I think my staff will do that. They’re going to do whatever it takes,” said Massengill.
Despite the obstacles of opening a school during a pandemic, the principal agrees they’re all up for the challenge and they have big aspirations for the year. While teachers and staff push themselves to adjust to their new digital learning setting, they’re also counting down the days until they fill the chairs in their classrooms again.
“We are looking forward to the day we can get back in the classroom and I think they are too,” said Keding. “I’d love to get them back to school, I miss those hugs and see their little sweet faces in person. Looking forward to that day.”
