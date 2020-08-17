Porters Neck Elementary marks the end of a successful first day of virtual school

“I had envisioned myself in the front of the school, in the carpool line greeting kids as they were coming in and the harsh reality is that’s not what we were able to focus on,” said Porters Neck Elementary School Principal Douglas Massengill. “Elementary school is a tough time, there’s a lot of transitions that occur with that, with kindergartners coming in for the first time, which is tough. I was wondering what the zoom calls are going to look like? What does this one to one live stuff look like with a kinder who’s never had face to face contact with a teacher?”