Out of caution, the YWCA child care facility closes for two weeks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two staff members in the Early Learning and Youth Enrichment Program at the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear were recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the facility to shut down.
Following recommended guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the child care facility will be closed for 14 days and the two staff members, who were last in the facility August 14, will quarantine at home.
“We continue to adhere to the recommendations of NCDHHS and are erring on the side of caution. We’ve spoken with our NCDHHS contact, and while the two staff members’ test results have not been confirmed, we are taking precautionary measures to continue to ensure the safety of our members and staff by closing the facility for a 14-day quarantine,” says Velva Jenkins, CEO, YWCA Lower Cape Fear.
All parents and guardians have been notified and people who have been in close contact with the two staff members will be identified through contact tracing by the Public Health department.
The staff members did not work in or enter the pool area so the YWCA Lower Cape Fear’s aquatic facility will remain open.
