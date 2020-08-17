On-campus contractor tests positive for COVID-19 at West Pender Middle School

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - West Pender Middle School will remain closed until Thursday, August 20 for additional sanitizing after a contractor with the janitorial service, ABM, tested positive for COVID-19.
The decision to extend remote learning until Thursday came after consultation with the Pender Health Department.
ABM will use an electrostatic misting machine throughout the school, in addition to wiping down surfaces, mopping floors and other cleaning protocols, to add another layer of thorough sanitization.
Students in Cohort B will begin in-person learning Thursday, August 20 and Cohort A’s first day of in-person learning will be Monday, August 24.
