New online resource reconstructs the timeline of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new online resource from the Cape Fear Museum pieces together a timeline of the events that led up to the 1898 Wilmington Massacre — the only successful coup d’etat in American history.
The new map and timeline, written by Dr. Jan Davidison of the museum, allow the public to explore the context and history of the 1898 massacre and coup. The map plots the events onto the city’s streets and shows important landmarks of the time. The timeline starts with Emancipation and ends when the first Black city council member since the coup was appointed in 1972.
“This resource is an accessible and engaging way to explore the history of Wilmington’s white supremacist massacre and coup d’etat. We’re happy to provide it to people at this time when the subject matter is so relevant, and people cannot visit the Museum in person or see our exhibition on the topic,” Davidson said. “We can all learn important lessons from the history of 1898 about the role of democracy in our society, and about the deep, longstanding, and violent effects that racism can have on a community.”
The idea for the new tool evolved out of a project to digitize three late 19th- and early 20th-century city directories of people and businesses. Additionally, you can view those directories here.
