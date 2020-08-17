N.C. Spot Festival canceled

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The 2020 North Carolina Spot Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though we have been previously planning to move forward and discussions have been complex and difficult, with the phase 2 extension we have ultimately decided that it is in the best interest of the community, and Hampstead that we cancel the 2020 Spot Festival due to COVID-19,” organizers said in a Facebook post. “Public safety is our number one priority, therefore adhering to the mass gathering limits in the executive order, this is the best course of action.”
The festival was scheduled to take place Nov. 7-8.
“The North Carolina Spot Festival Scholarship Pageant and crowning will still take place with a few changes,” the Facebook post states. “This event will be spaced out to allow us to adhere to the guidelines on gathering requirements and social distancing. Please follow the Scholarship Facebook page for updates and applications.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.