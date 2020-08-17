N.C. Spot Festival canceled

“Even though we have been previously planning to move forward and discussions have been complex and difficult, with the phase 2 extension we have ultimately decided that it is in the best interest of the community, and Hampstead that we cancel the 2020 Spot Festival due to COVID-19,” organizers said in a Facebook post. “Public safety is our number one priority, therefore adhering to the mass gathering limits in the executive order, this is the best course of action.”