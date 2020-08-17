NC Insurance Commissioner to listen to concerns at disaster readiness centers in Wilmington

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Disaster Readiness Centers are being set up at two Wilmington locations by NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey to help residents deal with storms and other natural disasters.
Commissioner Causey will be in Wilmington Tuesday, August 18 to talk with consumers about their insurance needs.
“Recent history has shown us that all kinds of natural disasters can strike North Carolina, some without warning,” said Commissioner Mike Causey. “We’ve had hurricanes, tornados, ice and snowstorms, mudslides and earthquakes. Proper planning will put homeowners and other consumers in a much better position to recover from a natural disaster.”
A mobile RV unit will be at the Disaster Readiness Center locations as follows:
- Lowe’s Home Improvement Center, 191 Porters Neck Road, Wilmington, 10 a.m. to Noon Tuesday, Aug. 18
Parking will be allowed near the store’s garden center
- Lowe’s Home Improvement Center, 5110 S. College Road, Wilmington, 1:00 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18
Parking will be allowed near the store's garden center
The mobile unit will be at the Recreation Center in Carolina Beach on Wednesday and will be in Hampstead Monday August 24.
More Disaster Readiness Centers will be coming to other parts of North Carolina soon.
Call 1-855-408-1212 toll free or visit ncdoi.gov for further information and updates on locations.
