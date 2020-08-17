Missing New Hanover County teen last seen on Aug. 7

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old who has been missing since Aug. 7.
William Blake Hutchinson, who is a student at Laney High School, was last seen in the 1000 block of Anchors Bend Way wearing a Hawaiian shirt, tan shorts, and white Converse shoes.
He’s 5′9 and weighs about 140 pounds with medium-length brown hair with blue eyes. He also has a dollar symbol ($) tattooed on his middle finger and his left ear is pierced.
Anyone who has information regarding Hutchinson’s whereabouts, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.