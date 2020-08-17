Kure Beach leaders will vote on taking the first step in ‘exploring’ a paid parking program for the town

The RFP has to be approved by the Town Council before it is actually open for companies to bid on and town leaders could make changes to any of the listed requirements prior to approval. The Kure Beach Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, if the RFP process is to move forward council members will have to make a motion to approve it. If the town does move forward and opens the RFP process, there is nothing stating the town has to accept any of the proposals and they could decided to keep free parking.