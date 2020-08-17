Kure Beach leaders will vote on taking the first step in ‘exploring’ a paid parking program for the town

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to parking at the beach, only one town in New Hanover County offers it for free -- Kure Beach -- but that could be changing as town leaders in Kure Beach will be asked to take the first step in exploring a paid parking program.
The Town of Kure Beach has been known for its free parking, while neighboring Carolina Beach has charged visitors for parking for years. The idea of paid parking in Kure Beach has been discussed in the past but until now, it was just that, a discussion.
Tonight, the Kure Beach Town Council will vote on approving a parking RFP or request for proposals, the first step in hiring a parking management firm and moving to a paid parking program.
While free parking is an incentive for visitors to head to Kure Beach, the possible revenue the town could generate from paid parking is something town leaders want to look into.
“Many houses in Kure Beach are second homes or rental properties. Like other beach communities in the Carolinas, the town’s population balloons during the tourist season to approximately 8,000. As could be expected, the town’s tourism industry is extremely important to its economic base and it is important to consider the parking needs of the community in the height of the tourist season. The town wishes to explore the viability of paid parking throughout Kure Beach,” according to the proposed RFP.
Currently, the town has 632 public parking spaces that are free for visitors and residents but paid parking is big business. In the Towns of Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach revenues from paid parking programs are in the millions.
Similarly to other beach towns in the area, if the town does move forward with a paid parking program it would not be a year-round program, instead, it would be during the busiest season, at certain times of the day.
Below are some of the requirements the town has included in the RFP:
- Parking enforcement under this contract will begin on March 15 and end on September 30 each year.
- Parking Enforcement Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. All parking in Town spaces is free outside of the aforementioned timeframe.
- The Parking Office Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. The Town will provide furnished office space and computer access to the MANAGEMENT FIRM.
- Town property owners can receive a parking pass that will allow unlimited free access to paid parking spaces. The cost of the pass shall be nominal.
- Standard Parking Rates shall be tiered based on beach proximity.
The RFP has to be approved by the Town Council before it is actually open for companies to bid on and town leaders could make changes to any of the listed requirements prior to approval. The Kure Beach Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, if the RFP process is to move forward council members will have to make a motion to approve it. If the town does move forward and opens the RFP process, there is nothing stating the town has to accept any of the proposals and they could decided to keep free parking.
A draft of the RFP can be seen in its entirety below.
