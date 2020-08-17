Job outlook improves in Cape Fear region, according to NCWorks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are signs of improvement when it comes to the job market in the Cape Fear Region.
The unemployment rate went down from 13 percent at the start of the pandemic to 7.7 percent in Brunswick, New Hanover, Columbus and Pender Counties, according to Ginger Brick from NCWorks, an online resource for job seekers and employers in North Carolina. The unemployment rate in the region is in line with the rest of North Carolina and below the national average, which is 10.2 percent.
“Right now, we are seeing a lot more traffic in our career centers,” Brick said. “Of course, we’re not open physically to the public but we are doing services virtually and we have a lot of people who are working online and there’s a chat feature we are able to determine where needs are and we have a lot of people trying to go back to work.”
She said some workers who were furloughed at during the initial COVID-19 shut downs have been called back to work or they are finding new positions.
She said several sectors of the economy have job openings, including any positions considered “essential”, like grocery store workers, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and construction.
Her advice for job seekers is to visit NCWorks.gov, where there is a live chat feature so those who are on the hunt for work can get advice. Also, on the website, job seekers can search for work or determine where they can get the skills they need to find a position.
