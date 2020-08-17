In-person and online learning begins for students, teachers in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A new school year is underway in Columbus Counties. Most students are starting out virtually while some are back in the classroom.
In July, Columbus County School leaders decided on a plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The plan says for the first month, grades K-3 will begin the school year on campus. Students will be socially distanced, expected to wear face coverings, and the school system will continue to implement stringent safety and sanitation guidelines. Grades 4-12 will begin the school year virtually and return to school on a staggered basis beginning on September 14.
Tamara Greene and her son Hunter, a 4th grader at Cerro Gordo Elementary, said it was a good first day of online learning.
“I just took the day off to get him up and going the first day,” said Tamara. “He knew exactly what to do and where to go.”
Tamara said they didn’t have many road blocks and they’re thankful they had went through this back in the spring so they could be prepared for this new year.
“It was challenging last spring,” said Tamara. “Everything online wasn’t for sure what to expect, what to do. The teachers really chipped in. I think we all supported each other and got on board with it. This morning was really easy and simple. We logged in. We done his attendance and we got onto his first meeting with his first teacher. We got done at around 11 today.”
Tamara said though the first day was quite easy, she fears internet will become an issue for Hunter.
“I work about everyday so he will be staying with my momma,” said Tamara. “Where she lives in Cerro Gordo the internet is not as fast to what I have so he will be having some internet issues there.”
Another parent in Columbus County says she is frustrated with the school district and how they are handling the situation.
“We were not issued a Chromebook so he could remote learn,” said Shannon Jacobs “Every question I asked [district school leaders] the response was ‘I don’t know.‘”
Jacobs is a stay at home mom and opted to keep her first grader home to do 100% virtual learning.
“I don’t understand why some of these issues were not anticipated,” said Jacobs. “I know this is tough and kinda new, but frustrating as well for parents.”
WECT reached out to Columbus County Schools for comment and have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.