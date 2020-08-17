First Alert Forecast: putting a pause on storms for now, eyes stay on the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! So far, August has brought its usual brand of stormy weather. You have no-doubt noticed the abundance of pop-up storms across the Cape Fear Region recently. And, of course, there has been a flurry of tropical systems in Isaias, Josephine, and Kyle. But for now, at least temporarily, I am pleased to report a break in these patterns...
So, rain and storms will stay away for a while? Not totally, but, for at least Monday night and Tuesday the atmosphere over the Cape Fear Region will be a bit drier than before. Therefore, odds for pop-up storms will be on the lower side: 10-20% Monday night and gradually rising to 20-30% Tuesday morning to 30-40% Tuesday afternoon and evening. Also enjoy clear or variably cloudy skies with high temperatures of mainly upper 80s and lows mainly in the lower 70s.
And the tropics are quiet now too? Again, not totally, but relative to recently: yes. Tropical Storm Kyle and Tropical Storm Josephine have degenerated. New African tropical waves of low pressure will require close monitoring as they chug westward and attempt to organize over the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean, but these systems pose no definable North American threat at this time.
How does the extended forecast look? Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or extended your outlook to ten days for any location you like with your WECT Weather App. In a nutshell: the classic 50-50 sun-storm pattern looks to return. And all the while, any long-range tropical threats will naturally gain a bit more clarity. Definitely the time of year to stay alert and prepared!
