First Alert Forecast: putting a pause on storms for now, eyes stay on the tropics

So, rain and storms will stay away for a while? Not totally, but, for at least Monday night and Tuesday the atmosphere over the Cape Fear Region will be a bit drier than before. Therefore, odds for pop-up storms will be on the lower side: 10-20% Monday night and gradually rising to 20-30% Tuesday morning to 30-40% Tuesday afternoon and evening. Also enjoy clear or variably cloudy skies with high temperatures of mainly upper 80s and lows mainly in the lower 70s.