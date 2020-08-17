Facing mechanical issues, the Southport--Fort Fisher Ferry running one-boat schedule Monday morning

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Commuters who rely on the Southport--Fort Fisher Ferry should be aware that services are limited today due to mechanical issues and should plan accordingly.
The ferry will be running a modified schedule Monday, eliminating several departure times from both Southport and Fort Fisher. Commuters should take these changes into consideration if planning on taking the ferry today since their usual departure time might not be running today.
“Due to mechanical issues, on August 17th the Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry will be running a one-boat schedule. Departures from SP: 5:30am, 7:00, 9:15, 10:45, 1:45pm, 3:15, 4:45, 6:15, Departures from FF: 6:15am, 7:45, 10:00, 11:30, 2:30pm, 4:00, 5:30, 7:00,” according to the Ferry’s Twitter account.
The ferry first mentioned the ‘mechanical issues’ on Saturday and has been running a modified schedule for the past two days, it is unclear when the ferry will resume its regular schedule.
