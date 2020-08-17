Duke Energy to continue moratorium on service disconnections until October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy will continue its moratorium on service disconnections due to nonpayment until October, the utility announced on Monday.
“Beginning in September, those who need additional time to pay any outstanding balance will be able to establish flexible payment plans with no down payment required. Additionally, Duke Energy will continue to waive late fees until further notice,” a news release stated.
The company also urges eligible customers to take advantage of available financial support through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Crisis Intervention Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds available through statewide community action agencies.
“Many of our customers are facing unprecedented adversity during this pandemic. We want to be thoughtful and provide extended payment options to avoid power interruptions,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “As financial assistance has become available for qualified customers, we believe now is the right time to share our plans to resume more standard operations. We will, however, continue to help our customers access resources to assist and provide additional information that can help reduce their bills.”
