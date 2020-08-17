CFPUA calls Chemours’ draft wastewater discharge permit a ‘partial measure’

“We note that granular activated carbon (GAC) is the centerpiece of the Chemours-funded PFAS treatment system that will result in the discharge governed by this permit. Chemours also has paid to install GAC filters for dozens of private well owners near their industrial site. A large-scale GAC filter system is under construction at CFPUA’s Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, which sources its raw water from the Cape Fear River. This $43 million addition is being built solely to address Chemours’ and DuPont’s PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear River. Yet, while State regulators and attorneys have compelled Chemours to fund the wastewater treatment facility connected to this permit and pay for GAC filters installed in private homes near its plant, the State so far has not similarly required Chemours to contribute even a single dime from the corporation’s highly profitable operations to provide an equivalent remedy for CFPUA’s customers,” according to CFPUA.