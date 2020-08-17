CFPUA calls Chemours’ draft wastewater discharge permit a ‘partial measure’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority submitted comments on a draft permit from Chemours that would allow the company to discharge as much as 1.58 million gallons of wastewater in to the Cape Fear River a day from a water treatment system Chemours says will reduce per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in surface water.
CFPUA says the proposed permit is yet another ‘partial measure’ by Chemours to fulfill its obligations under a 2019 consent order.
“Like so many of Chemours’ previous proposals under this consent order, the stated PFAS-reduction goals meant to benefit hundreds of thousands of downstream water users such as CFPUA’s customers fall far short of the far more specific, timely measures afforded a few thousand private well owners around the Chemours site. These well owners rightly obtain relief, at Chemours’ expense, almost immediately upon determination that their drinking water contains more than 10 parts per trillion (ppt) of any one PFAS compound or if the total of all PFAS in their water is above 70 ppt, according to CFPUA.
“These standards have not been applied to downstream water users, including CFPUA’s customers, despite overwhelming evidence that their source water routinely contains concentrations exceeding the 10/70 thresholds. Instead of immediate relief, downstream water users are asked to pin their hopes on Chemours’ promises to implement measures with uncertain outcomes some time in the coming years.”
Another item of contention is the fact that Chemours has not been ordered to pay anything towards the $43 million granular activated carbon (GAC) filter CFPUA is installing to deal with the company’s pollution.
“We note that granular activated carbon (GAC) is the centerpiece of the Chemours-funded PFAS treatment system that will result in the discharge governed by this permit. Chemours also has paid to install GAC filters for dozens of private well owners near their industrial site. A large-scale GAC filter system is under construction at CFPUA’s Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, which sources its raw water from the Cape Fear River. This $43 million addition is being built solely to address Chemours’ and DuPont’s PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear River. Yet, while State regulators and attorneys have compelled Chemours to fund the wastewater treatment facility connected to this permit and pay for GAC filters installed in private homes near its plant, the State so far has not similarly required Chemours to contribute even a single dime from the corporation’s highly profitable operations to provide an equivalent remedy for CFPUA’s customers,” according to CFPUA.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ) is actively seeking public comment on the draft discharge permit for the water treatment system.
“DEQ will accept public comment through August 17, 2020. Comment may be submitted via email to publiccomments@ncdenr.gov (please include “Chemours” in the subject line), or by mail to: Wastewater Permitting, Attn: Chemours Permit, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1617,” according to the NC DEQ.
The treatment system has to be operational by September 30, 2020, according to the consent order.
“The system will treat groundwater that currently discharges without treatment into the river, and it is not designed for process wastewater from the facility. Since 2017, Chemours has been prohibited from discharging process wastewater into the Cape Fear River,” according to the NC DEQ.
