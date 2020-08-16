Southport church recovering from hurricane damage

Southport, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many congregations out of their sanctuaries for health reasons. And now Hurricane Isaias has given Brown’s Chapel AME Zion in Southport, one more reason.
The strong winds from the storm tore off part of the roof.
“There’s a foundation there and we found a big gaping whole there and we covered it with canvass,” said Reverend Avery McAllister.
On the outside you can clearly see the damage, on the inside, not so much. The sanctuary is still mostly intact but Reverend McAllister said he is concerned about what they’ll find after further review.
With a closer look you can find water in the lights and on the floor as you walk in and if you look up, the ceiling is starting to collapse. The reverend says they’re hoping work can be done quickly.
“We are meeting tomorrow evening to come up with solutions, getting contractors in,” said McAllister. “We’re meeting very fast to get the work accomplished.”
Despite its damages the reverend looks at it optimistically. He said they are blessed the damages weren’t worse. McAllister said the city has rallied around them to help with anything they need.
And with all the help McAllister said he’s looking forward to the outcome and a new chapel.
“It’s a very old building and has withstood many storms,” said McAllister. “We just thank God that it wasn’t worse and it’s a blessing that we are able to come together and get it back up to standards.”
