Pender County Commissioners to hear details on proposed $32 million jail Monday

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Overcrowding at the Pender County Jail has been a concern for county officials for years. Just last year the Pender County Sheriff’s Office transported 1,042 inmates to be held at other facilities costing taxpayers thousands. The county has discussed the need for a new jail, but until now, costs for that were unknown, according to county documents, a new jail is expected to cost around $32 million.