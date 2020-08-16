New Hanover County Schools extends Summer Meal Service through end of the month

“Under this program, students must be enrolled in NHCS to receive a meal. Parents/guardians or students can pick up meals at any of the 44 Curbside Grab & Go locations and are required to provide the student’s name or PowerSchool/lunch number to receive a meal. Students who qualify for free or reduced lunch will receive meals for free and any student attending a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school will be eligible for free meals. Meal prices will be applied to student accounts for families who do not qualify for free or reduced lunch or students who do not attend a CEP school,” according to NHCS.