First Alert Forecast: welcomed pattern change Monday, tropics stay active

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you and thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast! Need a break from the daily messy scattered storms and uncomfortable humidity? Well, finally a cold front will make is presence known and bring some cooler, drier air Sunday night. Overnight into Monday, skies will gradually clear up while temperatures will take a nice dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s!
As the new week begins, enjoy more dry time Monday and Tuesday as the risk for a pop-up storm will be near 10-20%. This may inspire you to head to area beaches to soak up more sunshine and cool off in the water - however, please stay on top of the rip current forecast this week. A fair day can also mean dangerous waters as the swells from offshore Josephine arrive which will likely generate an increasing threat.
By midweek, tropical-like moisture will return the region and the risk for showers and storms will climb to 40-50% through Friday. As the trend goes, stay alert for downpours which could lead to localized flooding, gusty winds and lightning. Temperatures will remain consistent in the middle and upper 80s during the afternoon with lows mainly in the middle and lower 70s.
Your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Tropical Depression Josephine. Strong vertical wind shear has taken a toll on Josephine and continued weakening is expected. Josephine will likely become a remnant low Monday. Two other features to watch: a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands and another tropical wave in the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Both are assigned low odds for tropical development within the next two days and medium odds over the next five days.
