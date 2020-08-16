Bladen County Schools will begin meal delivery service for students starting Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Back to school is looking different this year for students across the state due to COVID-19. Starting Monday, Bladen County School buses will be delivering meals throughout the county to students as the new school year kicks off --- remotely.
“We will have 25 buses on the roads traveling throughout all of Bladen County delivering lunch and breakfast to students. They will begin delivering meals at 11:00 AM each day, Monday through Friday,” according to the school system.
The service does not follow the regular school bus routes or times, instead, buses will be stopping at the main roads closest to students home addresses, you can click the links below to find your nearest stop time and location.
“We thank you in advance for your flexibility and patience as we implement meal delivery to all students in Bladen County. As with any new initiative, some elements will require refinement and will take a few days to iron out the kinks. We appreciate your understanding as we work through the process of meal delivery by bus. We are working hard to support our students,” according to the announcement by the schools.
Schools in Bladen County start Monday, Aug. 17, with online learning only.
